Alaya F To Ananya Panday: Millennial B-town Stars Who Are Shelling Out Major IG Feed Goals

Social media has become a huge aspect of everyone's life today. And when it comes to maintaining an Instagram page, Bollywood celebs have turned heads with their esthetic and attractive Instagram walls. These actors, not only use social media accounts to keep their fans updated about their whereabouts but also gain followers for the chic style on Instagram feed. Having said that, check out these popular millennial Bollywood actors who are giving Instagram feed goals.

Alaya F

Alaya F has over 828k followers on Instagram. The newbie's Instagram feed is purely aesthetic, filled with varied colour scheme pictures. From cloudy skies to floral backdrops, Alaya F has pictures clicked in some of the best backgrounds. She has also updated her wall with dance and fitness videos. The Jawaani Jaaneman debutant has won hearts for all quirky posts on IG. Currently, all her posts are edited with a low contrast effect. Take a look -

Also Read | Alaya F’s 'head to toe' Zara monochrome look is quite affordable; check out details

Ananya Panday

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has gained over 12.9 million followers on Instagram. She has kept her feed wall simple yet elegant. Ananya Panday shares a lot of photoshoot pictures on IG. She also keeps fans updated with her upcoming projects. Ananya has often shared throwback pictures on her feed. She also recently did a self-portrait shoot as she was stuck indoors during the lockdown.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma congratulates Vishal Bhardwaj on his music label, calls him inspirational

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has uploaded many candid photos and videos of her. The Kedarnath debutant has also shared several family pictures. She also seems to be a fan of scenic places. Scroll down her IG and check out some amazing hill station pictures. Sara Ali Khan has 25.3 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read | Bollywood movies around poverty; Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy', Rajkummar's 'Citylights' & more

Athiya Shetty

During quarantine, Athiya Shetty has been quite active on Instagram. Recently, the actor also did a digital photo shoot. Going by the actor's Instagram pictures, you can take a lesson or two from her on how to strike a pose for your photos. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor has 2.3 million of fan following. Take a look at her IG wall.

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone & Kalki as Naina & Aditi in 'YJHD' shelled out major BFF goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.