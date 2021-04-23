From Amit Mistry's Death To The Conjuring 3 Trailer: Here's Today's Entertainment Recap

April 23, 2021 was quite an eventful day for the global entertainment industry, right from a new celebrity testing positive for COVID-19 to Gigi Hadid turning 26. The entertainment industry also lost one of its actors today who starred in critically acclaimed Amazon Original series, Bandish Bandits. Here is a complete overview of the major entertainment stories of the say.

1. Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry passes away

Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry passed this morning on April 23, 2021. The news of his death sent shockwaves in the industry. According to an update shared on his Instagram handle by Mistry’s team, the reason for the actor’s death was cardiac arrest. Amit Mistry played the role of Radhe’s uncle in the Amazon Original series, Bandish Bandits.

2. The Conjuring 3 trailer released

The third installment of the hit horror franchise, The Conjuring is heading to cinema halls very soon. The Conjuring 3 trailer was dropped today ahead of the film’s release on June 4. The film has been titled, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and it follows the story of a real murder trial that took place in Connecticut in 1981. The films marks the return of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s involvement in this murder trial, as demonic possession was used as defense for the first time in U.S. history.

3. Gigi Hadid turns a year older

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is celebrating her 26th birthday today. The supermodel turned a year older on April 23, 2021 and her fans did not forget to flood social media with birthday wishes for the actor. No wonder the supermodel was trending on several social media platforms.

Happy Birthday to my fave mom gigi hadid. ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‰ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/zI0nYACo24 — ð’‡ð’†ð’‚ð’“ð’ð’†ð’”ð’”ð’ð’š, ð’“ð’†ð’‚ðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@dorotheaswizzle) April 23, 2021

4. BTS' Jungkook’s purple hair

BTS’ Jungkook has debuted a brand-new hair colour. Jungkook now has purple hair. The BTS member debuted his brand-new hair colour during a chat with Louis Vuitton’s creative director Virgil Abloh. This chat between BTS and Virgil took place as the K-pop group members were announced as the brand’s newest House Ambassadors. BTS’ ARMY could not get enough of new look.

we debated whether jungkook has blue or purple hair but now he gave us both pic.twitter.com/wlQOr6JGPe — allyâ· (@taetaction) April 23, 2021

5. Mahesh Babu isolates himself

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has chosen to isolate himself. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Mahesh’s stylist tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, he decided to isolate himself in case he himself tests positive and spreads the infection. Mahesh Babu came in contact with his stylist as he was shooting for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaaru Paata. Babu himself is yet to issue a statement on the same.

