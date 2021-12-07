Last Updated:

From 'Masaan' To 'Sardar Udham', Most Memorable Performances Of Groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal

As Vicky and Katrina's wedding date inches closer, let us revisit some of Kaushal's most memorable performances in his career. See List.

Masaan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding event has been one of the most talked-about events of Bollywood. The groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal made his debut as a lead actor in the 2015 Masaan and since then has been impressing the audience with his stellar performances in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi and the recent movie Sardar Udham. As Vicky and Katrina's wedding date inches closer, let us revisit some of Kaushal's most heart touching and memorable performances in his career.

1. Masaan

Vicky Kaushal garnered widespread acclaim for his performance as a Varanasi boy from the Dom community whose family works in cremation ghats by burning funeral pyres. The movie also starred Richa Chadda and Shweta Tripathi and was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival winning two awards. 

2. Raazi

Vicky was then seen in the spy thriller film Raazi alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who, upon her father's request, is married into a family of military officials in Pakistan to relay information to India, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vicky's role as Iqbal Syed, Sehmat's Husband further propelled his popularity. 

3. Love per Square Foot

Kaushal's role as IT engineer Sanjay Kumar Chaturvedi in the romantic comedy movie Love Per Square Foot was also loved by the audience. The movie follows Sanjay and Karina (Angira Dhar) who try to find a house in Mumbai, in order to buy a home, so they enter into a marriage of convenience. The movie was the original Indian film to be released directly on the streaming platform, Netflix.

4. Sanju

Kaushal's most commercially successful release of 2018 came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of the troubled actor Sanjay Dutt, who was portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Kaushal played his best friend Kamli, a fictionalised amalgamation of various real-life friends of Dutt. For his performance in the movie, Vicky won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

5.  Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal's role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike bagged him National Film Award for Best Actor. The movie is a fictionally dramatised account of the true events of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and ranks among the highest-grossing Hindi films.

6. Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen on screen in the biographical historical drama film Sardar Udham, based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Kaushal was praised for his performance as the freedom fighter and the movie was shortlisted among 14 other films for the Indian submissions for the Best Foreign Film category at the 94th Academy Awards but was not selected.

