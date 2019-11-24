From Rana Daggu-buddies To Daggu-besties: Don't Miss This Netflix-Rana Dagubatti Chat

Rana Daggubati is a prominent figure in the south Indian film industry and has a massive fan following. The charming actor has starred in several Hindi films as well. Rana Daggubati is widely popular for his role as Bhallaldev in the Baahubali saga. A lot of his films are now available on various online streaming platforms for the audiences to enjoy.

In a quirky tweet on Saturday, Netflix India posted their desire to befriend the actor. The streaming services' Indian counterpart often takes to their social media accounts to share hilarious and quirky posts about many actors and their different films in their library. Rana Daggubati was the latest object of their attention as in a dedicated tweet they wrote that they would like to be "A Rana Daggu-buddy" - a funny take on the actor's last name Daggubati.

Take a look at Netflix India's tweet:

I want to be Rana Daggubati's friend. A Rana Daggu-buddy. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 23, 2019

The Baahubali actor was quick to reply to the tweet. Rana Daggubati obliged by stating that Netflix can be his friend. The thread of hilarious tweet exchange between the two did not end there. Netflix India responded with yet another eccentric and funny message which read, "OMG YES! Maybe someday we'll be Rana Daggu-besties". What was even more amusing after the funny banter was that the description of Netflix India's official Twitter account changed to "Rana Daggubati's friend".

Take a look at the amusing thread of tweets:

Have a look at Netflix India's bio :

What's next for Rana Daggubati?

Rana Daggubati was last seen in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 in the role of a comical antagonist. The actor is currently prepping for Telugu film 'Virata Parvam 1992' with actors Sai Pallavi and Nandita das. Rana has undergone an enormous weightloss fo this film. The film, directed by Venu Udugula, is set in the 1990s and based around the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the decade.

