Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Pulkit Samrat Starrer To Enter ₹50 Crore Club

The third instalment of the comic flick Fukrey was released on Thursday (September 28) alongside Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Despite facing a three-way clash, Fukrey 3 maintained its stand at the box office. After witnessing a jump in collection on Saturday, Pulkit Samrat starrer is in no mood to back.

3 things you need to know

Fukrey 3 is helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

The film also stars Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh.

The film is likely to enter ₹50 crore club soon.

Fukrey 3 sees a 30 per cent jump on Sunday

Fukrey 3, which opened at ₹8.82 crore and witnessed a dip on the second day, has registered its highest earnings on its first Sunday. On the fourth day at the box office, the film earned ₹15.18 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. After witnessing a jump on the third day and earning in double digits - ₹11.67 crore, the fourth day has seen a further jump of 30 per cent, taking the total collection to ₹43.48 crore.

(A screengrab from Taran Adarsh's post: Image: X)

The total numbers are expected to increase on Monday owing to Gandhi Jayanti (national holiday). However, it remains to see if Fukrey 3 will be able to pass the Monday test and enter ₹50 crore club.

What will happen if Fukrey 3 enters ₹50 crore club?

If the comedy flick enters ₹50 crore club, it will break the Fukrey franchise record. The first instalment of the franchise's lifetime business stands at ₹49 crore. If its third instalment enters or crosses the ₹50 crore mark this week, Fukrey 3 will break its own record.

Written by Vipul Vig and helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the comedy flick is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment.