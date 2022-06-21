'Fukrey 3' Director Mrighdeep Announces Wrap Of Pulkit Samrat-starrer With Gratitude Note

Touted as one of the most popular franchises of this era, Fukrey is all set for its third part. Film's director Mrighdeep Lamba has finally announced the wrap of the much-awaited comedy-flick with a heartfelt note for the entire team. The story is based on four friends, played by Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Varun Sharma (Choocha), Manjot Singh (Laali) and Ali Fazal (Zafar), who try their luck to earn money.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the upcoming instalment will be bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Director announces wrap of Fukrey 3

On Tuesday, the director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba took to his Instagram handle and penned a gratitude note for the team of Fukrey 3 as he announced the wrap-up of the upcoming film. Sharing a glimpse of a cake to mark the celebration, the director wrote, "It's a WRAP #fukrey3 Thank you #teamfukrey3 You guys were awesome. Each and every one of you fuk fuk fuk fuk Will miss shoot madness for sure OK bye."

Fans were elated to know the wrap-up of the forthcoming film, stating that they are looking forward to watching the 3rd instalment of Fukrey 3, and the comment section is proof of it. An Instagram user wrote, "congratulations! #teamfukrey @pulkitsamrat sir! @fukravarun sir! @oyemanjot sir! @therichachadha mam!", another fan commented, "Wrap Up Fukrey 3, Soon In Cinema, Many Many Congratulations To The Team Of Fukrey 3. Waiting For The Movie Now @mriglamba" and many simply congratulated the team.

While announcing the same, the production house, Excel Entertainment took to its social media space, saying - "It's time to wrap #Fukrey3. Raising our campa bottles up for a toast."

More about Fukrey 3

The first and second instalments of Fukrey saw Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film also had Priya Anand and Vishakha Singh playing supporting roles. While most of them will reprise their respective roles in the 3rd instalment, Ali Fazal will not be a part of the film. As per a report by Mid-Day, Ali Fazal has dropped out of the third part of Fukrey due to a packed schedule. The actor reportedly has a long line-up of projects.

