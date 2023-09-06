Fukrey 3 Producer Ritesh Sidhwani Opens Up On Making Sequels: It Works If The Characters..

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani recently launched the trailer of Fukrey 3 along with the cast members Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. During the press conference following the trailer launch, Sidhwani was asked if making sequels is profitable post-pandemic. He further stated that sequels performed well in recent times and it is important for audience to enjoy the story.

3 things you need to know

Fukrey 3 comes a full decade after its first installment which was released in 2013.

Ali Fazal will not be returning to reprise his role of Zafar.

Recently, producer Ritesh Sidhwani talked about sequels being successful after announcing Fukrey 3 and Don 3.

Ritesh Sidhwani on making sequels

Sequels like Gadar 2, OMG 2, and others have performed well at the box office recently. Reflecting on the same, Ritesh Sidhwani said, "I know sequels which have not worked also. I am not going to name them. It works if the characters are great and there is enough love for the film for people to consume it. You should continue to make the film if you feel that the story is organically and seamlessly moving forward because there is already a fanbase for the film, but you have to deliver."

Ritesh Sidhwani on making franchise

However, Ritesh Sidhwani also said that not all films should be turned into a great franchise. "Some films you should leave aside. If you are not 100% sure about it, then you should not make a sequel because then you are ruining the franchise and spoiling the love for the film," he added. "All these movies somehow invite you to collective viewing. So there is a sense of urgency among the viewers that they want to go and watch it and consume it in a collective environment," he concluded.