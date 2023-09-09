Gadar 2 Beats Baahubali 2 (Hindi) To Become Second Highest-grossing Hindi Film Of All Time

Despite new releases, Gadar 2 continues its dream run at the domestic box office. The Sunny Deol starrer, which released in theatres on August 11, has had a blockbuster run at the domestic box office. Now, with a staggering ₹511 crore in just 29 days since its release, Gadar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas-led Baahubali 2 (Hindi) -- ₹510.99 crore, to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 hit theatres on August 11, the same day as Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

With a collection of ₹40.1 crore on day 1, the film became the second-highest opener of the year.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001.

Gadar 2 achieves yet another box-office milestone in record time

The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel-led action drama released on the same day as Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. While the latter managed to rake in decent numbers at the domestic box office before it was removed from most screens to make way for new releases, Gadar 2 continues to break several records. On the 29th day (fifth Friday) of its theatrical run, the film minted ₹1 crore as per industry tracker Sacnilk taking the film's total to ₹511 crore, a crore more than Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (Hindi).

Among the many records that Gadar 2 has created since its release, is the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹450 crore mark. It currently also holds the record for the highest second-weekend numbers and the highest business on Independence Day.

(A still from Gadar 2 | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Can Gadar 2 become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time?

Gadar 2 has had a phenomenal run at the domestic box office so far. However, the film's box office business took a massive hit when Atlee-directed Jawaan released in theatres on September 7. On the release day of Jawan, Gadar 2 managed to earn a meagre Rs 1.5 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

While one may say that Sunny Deol's film is now one step closer to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, it still has to make Rs 32.46 crore to match Pathaan’s record. Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan's lifetime collection stands at an impressive ₹543.59 crore.