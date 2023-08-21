Gadar 2 Box Office Day 10: Sunny's Film Breaks Baahubali 2 Record Of Biggest 2nd Weekend

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of the actor's career. The film sidelined its competition-- Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Rajnikanth's Jailer and opened to massive numbers with its pre-Independence Day release. Even 10 days into its theatrical run, the sequel to the 2001 hit film has no plans of slowing down.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11 alongside OMG 2.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel lead the film as they reprise their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakina.

Gadar 2 has come 22 years after its previous installment though the timeline in the film places it 17 years post the incidents in its prequel.

Gadar 2 enjoys a great second weekend

There is no stopping Gadar 2 when it comes to breaking records. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel and Sacnilk, the film's second Sunday saw it collect Rs 38-41 crore. This brings its total second-weekend earnings to upwards of Rs 90 crore - beating Baahubali 2's record of Rs 80 crore for its Hindi version.

(Gadar 2 is the highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol's career | Image: @SumitkadeI/X)



The film's total collection currently stands at Rs 377 crores and counting with many days of its theatrical run still left to go. The film saw a significant jump in collection from day 9 (where it collected ₹31.07 crores) to day 10 (Rs 38-40 crore as per early estimates). Gadar 2 has already secured a place for itself on the list of the biggest Hindi films of all-time.

Gadar 2 sets its eyes on new records

As of today, the Sunny Deol starrer is the fourth-highest-grossing movie in Hindi cinema of all time, dethroning Dangal which wrapped up business at Rs 374 crore. Not only is the film estimated to cross the Rs 400 crore mark in the coming few days, but it is also expected to zoom past KGF: Chapter 2 in its third weekend to become the third-highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema of all time second to only Pathaan and Baahubali 2.