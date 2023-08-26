Last Updated:

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol Film Inches Closer To Rs 450 Crore Mark

Gadar 2 is headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has maintained a steady pace at the box office.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 poster (Image: IMDB)


Gadar 2 has continued to dominate the domestic box office even in the second week of its release. The Sunny Deol starrer has been smashing records at the box office and has continued to hold steady on the 15th day of its release. At its current momentum, the movie is expected to become the highest-grossing film of the year, surpassing Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan.

  • Gadar 2 was released worldwide on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar's starrer OMG 2. 
  • The Sunny Deol starrer has set several one-day collection records, including the highest business on August 15. 
  • The film has also surpassed the worldwide collection of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer

Gadar 2 sets new 3rd Friday record

As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film earned Rs 7.10 crore on its second Friday since release. This took the movie’s total collection to Rs 426.20 crore at the domestic box office in 15 days. 

(Sumit Kadel shares Gadar 2 box office numbers | Image: Sumit Kadel/Instagram)

Trade analysts have shared that the film’s collection will get a boost in the coming week. Taking to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Gadar2 continues to dominate in mass pockets/heartland… The biz should jump over the weekend [Sat - Sun].” Gadar 2 surpassed PK and The Kerala Story's third Friday business. 

Gadar 2 rewrites record books 

Ever since its release, Gadar 2 has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The Sunny Deol starrer became the second biggest opener (Rs 40.10) of the year on the first day of release. The film went on to become the highest-ever grosser on the Independence Day holiday (Rs 55.4 crore). The action flick also grossed the highest second weekend ever (Rs 90 crore). 

