Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Action Drama Crosses The Kerala Story's Lifetime Haul

Gadar 2 has entered the Rs 250 crore club in record time. It is only behind Pathaan which took four days to touch the box office benchmark.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 released in cinema halls on August 11 (Image: X)


Gadar 2 continues its historic run at the box office. After making a record of the highest-ever Tuesday collection, the Sunny Deol starrer became the first film ever to score Rs 30 cr+ on day 6 (Wednesday). The fan frenzy that surrounds the film clearly refuses to slow down. 

3 things you need to know

  • Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina in Gadar 2.
  • The movie surpassed the Rs 250 crore mark in six days. 
  • Gadar 2 now holds the record for the highest collection for a film on August 15.     

Gadar 2 dream run at box office continues

With a record-setting collection of Rs 32.37 crore on the sixth day, Gadar 2's domestic nett earnings reached Rs 261.35 crore, as per trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The film boasted an occupancy rate of 56.09% on Wednesday. 

(Sumit Kadel shares that Gadar 2 is eyeing to become all time grosser at domestic box office | Image: Sumit Kadel/Instagram)

Since its release on August 11, Gadar 2 had a remarkable opening day collection at Rs 40.1 crore. Despite facing competition from films like OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the movie continues to thrive in cinemas. In its first week itself, the family drama secured its position as the second-highest domestic grosser of the year.

Gadar 2 smashes box office records

Gadar 2 has entered the Rs 250 crore club in record time, evem defeating the likes of KGF 2 and Baahubali. Interestingly, it is only behind Pathaanwhich took four days to breach the particular box office benchmark. Furthermore, the Sunny Deol starrer has reportedly also outperformed The Kerala Story's lifetime collection of Rs 242.20 crore.

In the race for box office supremacy, Gadar 2 stands ahead of Rajinikanth's Jailer. While Jailer amassed Rs 206.52 crore in India within six days, Gadar 2 achieved a staggering Rs 261.35 crore crore in the same time period.

