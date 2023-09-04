Last Updated:

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Enters ₹500 Crore Club In Record Time

Gadar 2 was released on the extended Independence Day weekend alongside Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. The Sunny Deol film has dominated the box office since then.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Gadar 2

Gadar 2 official poster | Image: IMDB


Gadar 2 has been creating mayhem at the box office ever since it was released on August 11. The Sunny Deol starrer received the second-highest opening of the year, after Pathaan. It continued to shatter box office records day after day. Before completing a month of theatrical run, the film has become the fastest Hindi movie to mint ₹500 crore at the domestic box office. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
  • The film is headlined by Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. 
  • The movie is only the third Hindi film to breach the ₹500 crore mark. 

Gadar 2 enters the coveted ₹500 crore mark 

Gadar 2 has not only breached the ₹500 crore mark but has also become the fastest Hindi film to do so. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the Sunny Deol starrer minted ₹8.50 crore on its 4th Sunday, pushing the film’s total to ₹501.87 crore in India. 

READ | Anil Sharma on Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 success: Adding heroism in film...

(Taran Adarsh says Gadar 2 has made another record | Image: Taran Adarsh/X)

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 is only the third Hindi film in the ₹500 crore club. The film has made ₹501.87 crore in just 24 days of its release. Previously the record was held by Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan which breached the mark in 28 days. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the third film to mint ₹500 crore at the domestic box office in 34 days. 

READ | Ameesha Patel thanks Anil Sharma for crediting Tara-Sakina for Gadar 2 success amid feud

Gadar 2 chasing Baahubali 2 record

Even though the Ameesha Patel starrer has been pulling audiences to the theatres, the movie has seen a decline in its business in recent days. After almost a month of release and due to several new films hitting the big screens, the business of Gadar 2 has taken a hit. Though it has breached the ₹500 crore mark, it is yet to surpass Baahubali 2 (₹510.99 crore) and Pathaan (₹543 crore) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. 

READ | Inside Gadar 2 success bash with Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor | Photos
READ | Kartik Aaryan shares warm hug with ex Sara Ali Khan at Gadar 2 success bash | Watch
READ | Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma thinks this RRR actor could play Tara Singh
First Published:
COMMENT