Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Enters ₹500 Crore Club In Record Time

Gadar 2 has been creating mayhem at the box office ever since it was released on August 11. The Sunny Deol starrer received the second-highest opening of the year, after Pathaan. It continued to shatter box office records day after day. Before completing a month of theatrical run, the film has become the fastest Hindi movie to mint ₹500 crore at the domestic box office.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The film is headlined by Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

The movie is only the third Hindi film to breach the ₹500 crore mark.

Gadar 2 enters the coveted ₹500 crore mark

Gadar 2 has not only breached the ₹500 crore mark but has also become the fastest Hindi film to do so. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the Sunny Deol starrer minted ₹8.50 crore on its 4th Sunday, pushing the film’s total to ₹501.87 crore in India.

(Taran Adarsh says Gadar 2 has made another record | Image: Taran Adarsh/X)

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 is only the third Hindi film in the ₹500 crore club. The film has made ₹501.87 crore in just 24 days of its release. Previously the record was held by Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan which breached the mark in 28 days. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the third film to mint ₹500 crore at the domestic box office in 34 days.

Gadar 2 chasing Baahubali 2 record

Even though the Ameesha Patel starrer has been pulling audiences to the theatres, the movie has seen a decline in its business in recent days. After almost a month of release and due to several new films hitting the big screens, the business of Gadar 2 has taken a hit. Though it has breached the ₹500 crore mark, it is yet to surpass Baahubali 2 (₹510.99 crore) and Pathaan (₹543 crore) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India.