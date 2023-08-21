Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma, Son Utkarsh Offer Prayers At Banke Bihari Temple In Mathura

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel, was released in theatres on August 11. The movie shattered records at the box office and became a blockbuster, following in the footsteps of the first installment which hit the screens over two decades ago. Recently, the Gadar 2 team visited a temple in Uttar Pradesh to offer prayers to Lord Krishna for making their film a success.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma.

The movie clashed with OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar at the box office.

The movie minted Rs 336 crore within 10 days of its release.

Gadar 2 team visits Banke Bihari Temple

Recently, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and his son, actor Utkarsh Sharma visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The father-son duo was spotted at the temple as they sought the blessings of the almighty. In the video, a priest was seen applying vermilion to the actor and his father's forehead. He also put garlands on them amidst the crowd of devotees.

The video garnered attention from netizens soon after it surfaced on the internet. Anil and Utkarsh went to the temple following the massive success of Gadar 2. The film has been doing great numbers despite stiff competition from other films at the box office, including Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.

Sunny Deol rubbishes rumours of signing Border 2

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol took to his social media handle to slam all news reports suggesting the sequel of Border (1997). He wrote on Instagram, "I would like to inform you that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time." He concluded his note by requesting his fans to keep patience and shower love on Tara Singh from Gadar 2.