Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Talks About Cross-border Love Story: Getting Inspired By...

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of his period action film. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Ahead of the film's release, he spoke about his thoughts on cross-border relations and the ongoing Seema Haider case.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is the sequel of 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

The movie will clash with OMG 2 on August 11.

Anil Sharma feels power of love transcends boundaries

The cast of Gadar 2 including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma and Manish Wadhwa, graced the music launch event on Sunday in Ghaziabad. On the occasion, director Anil Sharma addressed the case Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan for love.

To ANI, he expressed that the journey of love should continue regardless borders. He proposed the idea of a unified country, eliminating borders, to end conflicts and unnecessary expenditures. He shared that in his film, he integrates this theme and highlights the power of love that transcends boundaries and inspires unity.

"It's a good thing. the journey must go on. Either one goes from here or comes here from there. I think the border should be finished. But, the pictures only give an impression but they are getting inspired by their love, love knows no boundaries," he said.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: "Gadar 1 was a historic film and Gadar 2 is its further progress. The story of Tara and Sakeena is carried forward in this part," says Anil Sharma director of Gadar 2



'Gadar 2' starring actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be released on August 11. pic.twitter.com/KhldKTC7Kz — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

Actor Manish Wadhwa also offered his views and said that art knows no boundaries and should be viewed as a universal entity. He believed that art, like birds and people, should be free to cross borders without restrictions. While acknowledging the complexities of different perspectives, the actor appreciated the unique experience of crossing boundaries.

Gadar 2 to hit theatres on August 11

The trailer of Gadar 2 showcased exceptional performances, impactful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump. Set during the Crush India Movement of 1971, the three-minute-long trailer delves into the legacy of Tara Singh and Sakeena. It portrays Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son from the Pakistani Army.

(Gadar 2 team at a promotional event in Ghaziabad | Image: X)

The story revolves around Tara Singh's heroic journey and unwavering love for his son amidst the backdrop of the tumultuous Crush India Movement. Director Anil Sharma expressed his excitement about presenting a story that encapsulates patriotism, intense action, a touching father-son relationship, and a love story that defies boundaries.