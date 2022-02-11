'Gadar 2' Director Anil Sharma To Kickstart Film’s Next Schedule In March: Reports

Veteran actor Dharmendra officially announced a sequel to his hit sports film, Apne, which was released in 2007. The film was led by Dharmendra, his sons and actors- Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The sequel to the film, Apne 2 will feature the trio and this time they are joined by Sunny's son and actor Karan Deol. Recently, a report by Pinkvilla suggested that filmmaker Anil Sharma is gearing up to kickstart the shoot of the film by mid-2022.

While making the announcement on Instagram, the Border actor had penned, "Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. (By the grace of God and your love we will be seen together again) Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. (sic)"

Anil Sharma gears up for Gadar 2 second schedule

Quoting a source, Pinkvilla reported that the makers are planning to begin shooting for the film by mid this year in Punjab and London. The source added that they will finalise the exact date soon. Apne 2's script is 'completely ready' and casting for the rest of the acting team will begin soon.

The source also revealed that presently Sharma is busy with Gadar 2. The makers of the film are prepping up for the second schedule of the film, which will begin in March. The source told Pinkvilla that several parts of the schedule also depends on the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Gadar 2 went on floors in late 2021. The first schedule was wrapped up in the month of December. Confirming about the same, Sunny Deol had shared, "Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed. (Sic)"

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is considered among the all-time blockbusters of the Indian film industry. The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer action drama is set to return to the big screens after a gap of two decades. Gadar was set up against the backdrop of an important event of the country, the Partition in 1947. And it has now emerged that the second instalment of the franchise, too, revolves around an important historic event, the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The story reportedly will take a leap of 24 years.

Gadar 2, as per a report by Pinkvilla, will be centred around the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The plot of the first film was about Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, falling in love with a Pakistani girl Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel, and his visit to Pakistan to bring her back to India. The second film will trace the events in the lives of Tara and Sakeena, 24 years after the events of the first part.

(Image: @iamsunnydeol/Instagram)