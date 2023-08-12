Gadar 2's Iconic Handpump Scene Shot Secretly? Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur Reveal

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was released in theatres on August 11. The movie opened to a great start at the box office and received praise from fans across the country. Recently, Gadar 2 actors Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma piqued the interest of the fans by opening up about the iconic handpump scene from the movie.

3 things you need to know

Utkarsh Sharma played Sunny Deol's son in Gadar 2.

Simrat Kaur portrayed the character of Utkarsh Sharma's love interest in the movie.

This film which is a sequel to Gadar released after 22 years in theatres

How was the handpump scene in Gadar 2 shot?

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma revealed some exciting details about the iconic handpump scene in Gadar 2. They mentioned that makers had a hard time shooting the scene as everyone on the set had a phone. During the first installment of Gadar, things were different as no one had a phone with them, but now even extra artists have.

(Gadar 2 actors open up about the iconic handpump scene from the movie | Image: Screengrab)

Utkarsh Sharma added, "When they hear about Gadar 2, they want to shoot something on set and upload it. So we purposely avoided discussing the 'handpump' scene on sets. We kept it a secret so that there is excitement and hype to it. The scene was shot secretly, no other actor was on set." The actor disclosed that Sunny Deol had to shoot the scene early in the morning in Lucknow. However, people saw the location of the shoot and began to gather, following which the makers had to change the location.

Gadar 2 early estimates look positive

When asked about the early estimates of Gadar 2 on its opening day, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told Republic Digital; that the film will most likely earn between Rs. 35 crore to Rs. 40 crore. Meanwhile, trade analyst Sumit Kadel previously told Republic Digital, "I am expecting Gadar 2 to open in the range of Rs 30-35 crore. I am expecting it to touch Rs 40 crores also." The film clashed with OMG 2 at the box office.