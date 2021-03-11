Gajraj Rao Gets COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares A Heartfelt Note About His Experience

Gajaraj Rao recently got vaccinated for COVID-19 and posted a sweet message for all his fans consisting of a thank you note for the hospital staff. He also shared his experience of getting the vaccine and mentioned how it finally relieved him of his anxiety in a matter of seconds.

Gajraj Rao gets COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Gajraj Rao recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this photo of himself for all his fans. In the photo, he can be seen getting the COVID-19 vaccination with his one sleeve folded. He can also be seen wearing a mask along with the hospital staff who was getting him vaccinated.

In the caption, he stated how in the three hours of queuing up for his dose, he was still contemplating whether he should take it. He then added that after much overthinking, when the syringe finally went in, it painlessly relieved him of his anxiety in a matter of seconds. He also shared how getting this vaccine today was possible because of his rigid and adamant lifelong companion, diabetes. He then shared a few words of gratitude for the services of the medical professionals and the staff at the L H Hiranandani Hospital. He also thanked them for calmly facing these stressful times and dealing with the irrational fears of people like him. He also addressed one of the doctors from the hospital stating how he was thankful to him for personally taking care of the senior citizens being vaccinated and going the extra mile to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the elderly.

The fans took to Gajraj Rao’s Instagram and wished him all the best and safe health. Many of the fans cheered for him on being vaccinated while many others focussed on his arm tattoo that was perfectly visible in his photo. Rest all others congratulated the actor on being vaccinated and poured in tons of hearts to express their love to him. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Gajraj Rao’s Instagram post.



Gajraj Rao’s movies

Some of the famous Gajraj Rao’s movies include Bandit Queen, Aks, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, No Smoking, Black Friday, Talvar, Love per Square Foot, Blackmail, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Lootcase, Bhoothnath Returns, Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?, Dil Hai Tumhaara and several others.

