Gajraj Rao Praises Bhuvan In 'Dhindora'; Calls Him 'digital Entertainment's Kamal Haasan'

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam recently released his new series titled Dhindhora, in which he, himself can be seen playing all the major characters that he has so far created on his verified YouTube channel. The first episode of the latest series turned a huge hit as his fans, as well as celebrities, rushed to praise the YouTuber’s skillset and effort.

Joining the line is Badhai Ho star Gajraj Rao, who took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and praised Bhuvan Bam. Scroll down to read more.

Gajraj Rao calls Bhuvan Bam 'versatile'

Taking to his Instagram Story, Gajraj Rao dropped a poster of the series and called him 'versatile banda (guy).' Winning the hearts of millions with his acting skills and comedy, Bhuvan Bam's recent performance has also garnered wide appreciation. Making his comment on the YouTuber's efforts to build a creative series, the Lootcase actor called him 'digital entertainment's Kamal Haasan.' Sharing the poster of Dhindora, Rao wrote, "Iske jaisa versatile banda nahi dekha aaj tak... ye digital entertainment ka Kamal Hasan hai, project ke sare role khud nibha sakta hai... hath jod ke salaam hai isko... @bhuvan.bam22 (I've never seen a versatile guy like him... he is digital entertainment's Kamal Hasan, he has played each and every role of the project... Hats off)."

The actor’s praise follows the success of the first episode of the show, which has already crossed 25 million views on YouTube. Bhuvan Bam is yet to reply to the praise. Earlier director SS Rajamouli and RRR star Jr NTR had also praised the YouTuber on their social media handles.

Jr NTR on his IG story wrote, “It’s astonishing to see how a boy from Delhi with no formal guidance or connect managed to create a whole show #Dhindora out of the characters he plays.. Way to go @bhuvan_bam!”

Baahubali star SS Rajamouli had praised Bhuvan Bam on the photo-sharing site. He wrote, "Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel. Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for Dhindora!!" Bhuvan Bam was delighted to see the Bahubali director praising him. As SS Rajamouli also shared the same on his Instagram, Bhuvan reacted to the story and wrote, "What an honour! Thank you, sir."

Image: Instagram/@gajrajrao/@bhuvam.bam22