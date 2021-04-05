Gajraj Rao Reviews Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Memoir ‘Unfinished’, Calls It "inspiring"

Actor Gajraj Rao took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday to review Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished. Sharing the picture of the book, the Badhai Ho actor wrote in the caption that he found Priyanka's memoir an inspiring read for dreamers of all ages and social backgrounds. He hoped Priyanka's journey would inspire many more women to follow their dreams and that people find strength in her journey as well.

Gajraj Rao's post reviewing Priyanka Chopra's book

It was not just Gajraj Rao, his followers too found the book inspiring. One of his followers wrote, "Finished it a couple of months ago, insightful, quick and good read". The other wrote "I just finished reading, it's an honest account, moving as well as funny.

About Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished is a memoir with a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations. The Quantico actor has touched upon a host of subjects ranging from her teenage years in the US, winning the Miss World title, being UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador, and the struggle in Indian cinema and Hollywood. The book was published on February 9, 2021, by Penguin Random House and within a week it reached The New York Times Best Seller list and later topped the Nielsen BookScan bestseller list in India.

A look at Gajraj Rao's latest Instagram posts

In one of Gajraj Rao's latest Instagram posts, he also added a review for a recently released Netflix film Pagglait. The dark comedy-drama film starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead and Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Raghubir Yadav, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal characters. The film revolves around the life of a young widow and how she learns how to face the family after her husband's death.

After watching the film, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Savvdhan actor shared the film's poster on Instagram and penned a review in the caption. He wrote "Pagglait is a CT scan of the great Indian middle class - deep-rooted relationships, elaborate facades, and how a grieving young widow somehow manages to end up at the center of this drama. Fantastic performances by the cast members. But the real revelation is Sanya Malhotra in her career-best performance, holding the film together with grace and sincerity. Congratulations to the writer and director Umesh Bist and all the departments for a great job, especially the cinematography by Rafey Mahmood and the surprise package in the music by Arijit Singh with lyrics by the ever-dependable Neelesh Misra. Last but not the least, congratulations to Guneet Monga and Sikhya for an absolute winner of a film!"

Promo Image Source: Gajraj Rao's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.