Gajraj Rao's Hilarious Take On Ongoing 'Ludo Debate', Says "asking For A Friend"

The Ludo debate is underway, and Bollywood seems to be joining in. Indian actor, Gajraj Rao, recently shared a funny video on his Instagram handle featuring himself along with what looks like the box for a new Playstation 5. The actor can be seen pondering over the new gaming system in the still video with music playing in the background.

The words "Ye PS5 pe Ludo khel sakte hain kya? Asking for a friend...", which means "Can you play Ludo on the PS5? Asking for a friend", can be seen flashing along with it. Gajraj's hilarious post comes with the caption, "Please advise.... #techconversations". Take a look at Gajraj Rao's latest post below -

More about the Ludo debate

Recently, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking registration of an FIR against the makers of a game application called Ludo Supreme. The petition claims that the online game is betting/gambling and a deviation from the original game, which is a "game of chance". The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra state government seeking its stand over the matter. The petition filed in court against Cashgrail Private Limited, the company that owns the app, was filed by Keshav Muley and claims that the app promotes gambling.

Justices Abhay Anand and S S Shinde issued a notice seeking a reply from the Maharastra Government by June 22 on the plea seeking the declaration that "Ludo is a game of chance and not a game of skill". Ever since the debate was sparked, several netizens have taken to social media to share memes and hilarious messages about it. The latest person to join in on the funny turn of events, is actor Gajraj Rao, as seen above.

Gajraj Rao's latest updates

On the work front, Gajraj Rao is awaiting the release of his next Bollywood film. The actor is slated to appear in the upcoming biographical sports film, Maidaan. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football which was between the years 1952 through 1962. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, playing football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on October 15, 2021.

Image - Gajraj Rao's Instagram

