Gal Gadot Makes Objectionable Comment About This Alia Bhatt Movie

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has garnered global acclaim. Among the admirers is American actor Gal Gadot. However, in a recent made a comment on the film RRR on her social media status.

3 things you need to know

SS Rajamouli's RRR is a Telugu film.

Before Gal Gadot, Hollywood celebs like Jane Fonda and Kimmy Kimmel also called it a Bollywood film.

RRR was released in 2022.

Here's what Gal Gadot has said about RRR

Recently, Gal Gadot hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle. One of her fans asked if she is open to working in Bollywood films. While answering the question in excitement, she said that she would love to do it as it sounds like a lot of fun. However, adding further she said that the latest Bollywood film she watched was RRR and she enjoyed watching it. "I would love to do a Bollywood movie. It sounds like a lot of fun. The latest Bollywood movie I watched was RRR," she can be heard saying in the video.



Jane Fonda, Jimmy Kimmel refer to RRR as 'Bollywood' film

Earlier, Jane Fonda and Jimmy Kimmel also made a similar mistake in the past. During Kimmel's opening monologue at the Oscars 2023, he labeled RRR as a 'Bollywood movie.' Jane, on the other hand, categorized the film as 'Bollywood' in one of her social media posts. These remarks further fueled the ongoing debate about the film's correct classification.

(A poster of RRR | Image: SS Rajamouli/Instagram)

What SS Rajamouli said about RRR's correct classification

Addressing the representation of his film, SS Rajamouli himself clarified the nature of RRR during a press interaction. He emphasized that RRR is a Telugu film from the southern part of India, where he hails from. The filmmaker explained that while the film incorporates elements of music and dance, they serve the purpose of advancing the narrative rather than conforming to the traditional Bollywood style. "RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from," he said.

