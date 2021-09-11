Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's How Hema Malini, Sanjay Dutt, Yash & Other Stars Celebrated

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are going on once again after one year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic and brought joy in people's lives. Even the film industry celebrities brought Lord Ganesha's idol home, prayed, and sought blessings from the deity. Actors Hema Malini, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kajal Aggarwal, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Sanjay Dutt were among the stars across industries who welcomed Lord Ganesha home.

Sharing pictures of the beautifully decorated Ganesh idol, where she could be seen performing the rituals in a saree, Member of Parliament Hema Malini shared that the Ganpati will be at her home for ten days and that he was welcomed with fanfare. She hoped he was pleased by the arrangements as she prepared his favourite dishes and sought his blessings.

Here is Ganesh ji on his annual visit home for the next ten days. We welcomed him with all fanfare and I hope he is pleased with the arrangements made for his stay. We will also prepare all his favourite dishes and seek his blessings as always! Ganpati bappa morya🙏 pic.twitter.com/3xcKBpnB6T — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 10, 2021

Sara Ali Khan and her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh, posed in traditional outfits and joined their hands in the devotion of Lord Ganesha.

Ananya Panday, along with her father, veteran actor Chunky Panday, and mother Bhavana, actor Neelam Kothari Soni as well as Malaika Arora expressed their 'gratitude' about Ganpati's visit.

Ayesha Shroff too celebrated the Ganpati festival and one of the guests was son Tiger's co-star and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The actor shared a glimpse into the sweets being given to her as prasad.

Sanjay Dutt could be seen performing the rituals to Lord Ganesha at his home, as wife Manyata Dutt shared a peek into it on Instagram stories.

Not just Bollywood, even the celebrities of the South film industry basked in the festive fervour on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Kajal Aggarwal was dressed in a traditional avatar as she and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu felt 'blessed' about welcoming the Ganesha idol at home.

Kannada film star Yash dropped adorable photographs of his children as they decked up in Indian attire and posed with the Lord Ganesha idol.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu too shared a snap of his daughter Sitara all smiles with the Ganesha idol in the background and hoped the Lord blessed them with 'infinite knowledge and wisdom'.

The 10-day-long annual Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on a low-key note on Friday with several state governments prohibiting public celebrations due to the COVID pandemic and devotees taking the virtual route to pay obeisance and join the festivities.

Image: Hema Malini/Twitter, Sara Ali Khan/Maanayata Dutt/Bhavana Pandey/Instagram