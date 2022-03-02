'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt's New Film Continues To Break Records, Nears 64 Cr Mark

Actor Alia Bhatt’s latest outing Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been receiving appreciation from all across. The film with the potential of reviving the cinemas amid the coronavirus pandemic is doing great in terms of business at the box office. After witnessing a great start at the box office with Rs 38 crores, the film continues to reach newer heights.

The film has been credited for getting the footfalls at the box office with its gripping storyline and intriguing characters. The film had a strong weekend and on its first Monday, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film collected Rs 8.19 crore at the box office, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 47.31 crore. Apart from this, Taran also informed that the film is not just receiving rave reviews and collections from India, but in creating a great impact on the audience overseas as well.

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collections

The film that is based on the life of a brothel house owner Gangubai, shows Alia in the titular role. The film hat was screened at Berlin International Film Festival, has managed to rake in Rs 50 crores at the box office till March 1. However, Taran stated that by the end of this week, the film will easily rake in Rs 64 crores which is a great initiative to revive the glory of the Indian cinemas.

After the success of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi which was released last year on Diwali and Tamil film Pushpa: The Rise, the Alia Bhatt starrer last outing proved to be a great boon to the film industry as the film is doing great in terms of business both in India and overseas.

Apart from the 2 States actor, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles. The Alia Bhatt-starrer arrived in cinemas on February 25 after being postponed several times in the past two years. The film is based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas from Kathiawad, who later became the owner of a brothel and also one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The film is based on the chapter of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaBhatt