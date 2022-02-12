'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Ranveer Singh Dances With Alia Bhatt On Film's Song Dholida; Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi where she essays the titular role of a true matriarch who becomes a powerful figure in Kamathipura. If the trailer was not enough to raise hype around the venture, the new single Dholida has taken the internet by storm with fans commending Bhatt's powerful dance in the music video. With the release date inching closer, the actor is busy promoting her film.

Her ethnic looks during these promotional events are also stealing everyone's hearts as fans believe that the actor has completely embodied her role from the film. However, recently, she got a surprise visit from her Gully Boy co-star where they both shook a leg to the trending song from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranveer Singh dances to Dholida with Alia Bhatt

The 28-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse into Ranveer Singh's surprise visit. She shared the videos with the caption, ''Look who graced us with his star presence''. In the video, the 36-year-old exhibited his signature goofiness as they both danced on the Dholida song by recreating the hook step together.

Update : When Ranveer Singh graced with his star presence the promotions of #GangubaiKathiawadi with Alia Bhatt 😍🔥💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/2SoBTfDEuK — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 12, 2022

It was enough to send social media into a frenzy as many enjoyed the unexpected collaboration between the actors, who will soon be in the upcoming romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. One netizen shared the video and wrote, ''@RanveerOfficial dancing on Dholida with @aliaa08 was all we wanted... best friends goals''

More on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

In an interview with PTI, the young actor talked about how she prepared for the role saying, ''Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted me to watch Meena Kumari’s work a lot, her expressions... the way she would sing a song, although I am not going all out singing songs in the movie. There is a certain sadness in her eyes, but there is a power to her face. He would say, 'See her face, which is so full'... I also watched 'Mandi'''

Set to be released on February 25, the film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also features Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and more. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi are set to make a cameo in the film.

(Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Twitter/@Bhattsupremacy)