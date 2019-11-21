Gauahar Khan Breaks The Internet With Her Blue Two-piece Pantsuit

Gauahar Khan is a very popular face in the television industry. She started her career with modelling, and then eventually entered Bollywood. She has done supporting roles in Bollywood movies like Rocket Singh – Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, and more. The actor is also well-known for her amazing work in reality- television shows. Gauahar has been the winner of Bigg Boss 7, and has been a participant at shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, and has even had a reality television show based on her and her sister, Nigaar’s life, titled as the Khan Sisters. Even after achieving sky-high success, the actor is still considered to be very ground to earth. Along with her great acting skills on screen, Gauahar is also known for her spectacular fashion sense. The actor even owns a clothing brand, titled Gauahargeous. She recently attended an award function and looked gorgeous in a blue two-piece suit.

Gauahar Khan stuns in blue two-piece suit

Gauahar Khan attended one of the style awards recently. She looked extremely stylish during this event in her blue pantsuit. She wore a pair of black, chic stilettoes, at the bottom. She accessorised her look with a gold pendant and the gold earrings. She wore her hair straight and open with a middle partition. She finished her look with bold makeup and dark red lipstick.

