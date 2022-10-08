Gauri Sawant On Sushmita Sen Being Cast In 'Taali'; 'When I Was Told About It, I Laughed'

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen took the internet ablaze after announcing her next project on social media. The actor will be seen playing the role of the famous transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the forthcoming web series, Taali, a poster of which was shared by the former on October 6. While fans are elated to witness Sen in a completely new avatar, Gauri Sawant recently shared her reaction about the Main Hoon Na actor being cast in Taali.

Gauri Sawant reacts to Sushmita Sen being cast in 'Taali'

In a conversation with Lokmat, Sawant recalled how she reacted when she got to know that Sushmita Sen would play her in the project.

"I had no idea who would play my role. I thought some south actor or actress would play my role. When I was told Sushmita Sen’s name, I laughed. Her Chunri Chunri song kept coming to my mind. I really couldn’t believe that she would be playing my role at first. But after signing contracts, I was convinced," she stated.

Gauri further added that it is a really big thing to make a biopic, especially on the life of a transgender. "It is a very big thing to make a biopic, especially on the life of a transgender and that too Sushmita Sen is playing my role," she asserted.

Earlier, the transgender rights activist also headed to her Instagram handle and showered love on Sen. Posting a picture with the Aarya star, Sawant penned a heartfelt caption, which read, "They know.. We are the original women.. You will play my role in it means milk sugar.. This is a great honour of my society, I salute your courage three times.. @sushmitasen47."

Sushmita Sen unveiled the first poster of Taali on her Instagram handle on Thursday. The picture saw her dressed in a maroon-coloured saree with a large maroon bindi on her forehead. She wrote, "Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!!" Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47, Twitter/@Quuernari