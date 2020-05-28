'Ghar Ki Murgi...': Twinkle Khanna On Akshay Kumar Forgetting To Tag Her In 'Padman' Post

Akshay Kumar on Thursday recalled his film 'Padman' on World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a movie that saw Twinkle Khanna debuting as a producer. While Akshay tagged Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in his tweet, he forgot to tag his wife, the director and the man behind this story — Arunachalam Murugunantham.

When a Twitter user pointed out that Akshay forgot to tag her, Twinkle replied, "Can you believe it! Ghar Ki Murgi to another level:)" [sic]. Twinkle in a separate tweet wrote, "Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan" [sic]

Akshay was quick to apologise and then wrote, "Please mere pet pe laat mat maaro." [sic] Take a look at the funny banter between the couple.

Please mere pet pe laat mat maro 🙏🏻 Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial https://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

🙏 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 28, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂don’t mess with @mrsfunnybones bhai warna na ghar ke na ghat ke 🙏🏻 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 28, 2020

During the release of the film, Akshay Kumar thanked his wife for making the film a reality.

The real #PadMan had his wife to thank for his story, so does the reel #PadMan :) Full credit to this gorgeous superwoman for finding, chasing and making this film a reality. Over to you guys now. #PadManToday pic.twitter.com/8GuOjbiHCE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2018

During the launch, when asked if Akshay was her first choice, Twinkle, said, "No. R Balki convinced me that Akshay should do this part." When prodded further as to who she thought could have played the role when the film was being conceptualised, Twinkle quipped, "Are you trying to create trouble in my marriage now?" Akshay joked, "You already said that now (I was not your first choice for the film), there is already a problem." Twinkle said she had some names in her mind but realised Akshay would be perfect for the role.

Directed by R Balki, "Padman" revolves around Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu, who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.