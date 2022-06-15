'Ghoomer': Saiyami Kher And Abhishek Bachchan's First Look From R Balki-directorial Out

After entertaining the audience with his impeccable performance in the social drama film Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his next forthcoming film, Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. Ghoomer marks the duo's second collaboration with each other after their thriller series, Breathe: Into the shadows.

Reportedly, the R Balki directorial traces the journey of a coach and his prodigy. In the film, Abhishek will be seen stepping into the shoes of the coach, whereas, Saiyami will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer. Recently, Saiyami took to her social media handle and unveiled the leading duo's first intriguing look.

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer Ghoomer's first look out

On Wednesday, Saiyami Kher took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look of her forthcoming film Ghoomer. The first look gives fans a glimpse into the intense character of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. In the pic, Abhishek is seen perfectly acing the rugged beard look to get into the skin of his character, Saiyami on the other hand was seen standing near him.

Sharing the poster, Saiyami penned a heartfelt note and revealed that the project is really special for her. She wrote, "Every project I do it feels special, some feel extra special. All my life, I've dreamt of living the life of a professional cricketer. ‘Ghoomer’ gave me that opportunity. As they say, when you really want something, the universe conspires to make it happen. This project taught me that."

Saiyami further revealed that the role was one of the most 'challenging roles.' She further added, "Captained by R. Balki, shot by @vishalsinhadop Ghoomer was all about teamwork. This was a project with some of the nicest people I've met. This was project that let me play a sport which I love. A project that let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true."

Take a look-

More about Ghoomer

Ghoomer is written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani and directed by R Balki. It is co-produced by Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment. Apart from the lead actors, other casts of the film include Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das.

Image:Instagram@bachchan, saiyami