Ghost Stories Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Impressive In This Spine Chilling Netflix Film

After the success of "Lust Stories", Karan Johar and fellow filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap have reunited to tell some spine-chilling tales through their new Netflix film "Ghost Stories". The 30-second-teaser of the same dropped on Friday morning and showed some thrilling and spooky clips from the four short stories. The film stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Raghubir Yadav, Avinash Tiwary, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, and Kusha Kapila.

The four directors have earlier worked on Bombay Talkies (2013), and Lust Stories (2018). Ghost Stories has been produced by Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, with RSVP's Ronnie Screwvala. Ghost Stories is out January 1, 2020 at 12am IST on Netflix worldwide.

Directors open to each others' ideas: 'Ghost Stories' producer

"We are very excited for 'Ghost Stories'. There'll be four very different ghost stories. The idea of ghost is so different for each filmmaker. For some people, horror stories are the screaming shouting kind, for some it's in the thriller aspect, for some it's subtle or superstitious.

"It'll have four completely different take on ghosts, some even comic. It'll be these four filmmakers take on how they perceive ghost and the stories they want to tell," Ashi told PTI. "They're exploring a genre which is new to them. They're a bit nervous and excited and so are we to see what they've actually done. As an audience, I'm sure it'll be exciting to watch Karan Johar doing a horror film or a Zoya doing one. So this is exciting for the audience as well as the filmmakers," she added.

All the four filmmakers belong to a different stream of cinema and Ashi said bringing them together for the third time was an organic process as their bond has strengthened over the years. "All four filmmakers are friends and that helps. They are open to each other's ideas, concepts and are so collaborative. They keep pushing each other. When we view the four films together to decide which film should be first, second, third, fourth, they are so nice about it. I feel like I'm in film school because they're all so different from each other, I learn so much when I'm around them."

