Ghost Stories To Release On January 1, 2020 On Netflix

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar want their fans to start their New Year with a scream! Their horror-thriller, Ghost Stories is all set to go live on Netflix on January 1, 2020. The filmmakers took to social media to announce its release date and also unveiled the new poster of it. Ghost Stories is a psychological drama that will give you a nail-biting experience and will keep you on the edge of your seat all throughout.

Ghost Stories release date:

After the success of Lust Stories on Netflix, the filmmakers have collaborated again for the spine-chilling drama and announced its release date with a video on the social media handle. According to the reports, the anthology will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Ashi Dua. The video uploaded by Karan Johar features all other filmmakers. The video begins with them saying that after doing Lust Stories last year this year they are back with a spine-chilling experience for their audiences with Ghost Stories.

First Look of the movie:

They even mentioned in the video that it will tell tales that will deal with things that are not human. The tales will talk about supernatural powers, monsters and much more. The video ended with Anurag Kashyap saying that he has an exorcism to do. The first look of the horror thriller was unveiled by Netflix India on its official Instagram handle. The first look of the movie featured Mrunal Panchal, Janhvi Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala.

Filmmakers announce the release date with a unique video:

Ghost Stories is one of the 10 new Netflix Indian original movies that has announced its release dates. The movie will feature Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles. Just like Lust Stories, even Ghost Stories is an Indian antilogy movie that will have four short films. This is the third collaborative project, after Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories for Netflix and RSVP. Ghost Stories will go live on Netflix at midnight on January 1, 2020.

