'Good Newwz' Drops Fourth Track 'Laal Ghaghra'- A Red Hot Peppy Dance Number; Watch Video

'Good Newwz' screams of excitement and celebration with its newest track 'Laal Ghaghra' which features one of the lead couple Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor with their dancing shoes on. Tagged as 'the most awaited comeback onscreen' by actor Akshay Kumar in his earlier post, the song is definitely one to get you grooving this wedding season. Both actors can be seen flaunting their red skirt as they burn the dance floor with their moves. The song is sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara & Neha Kakkar. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Manj Musik x Herbie Sahara.

Have a look at the fun dance song here:

Earlier on Sunday, Akshay Kumar had announced the release of the fourth track of the Good Newwz album titled 'Laal Ghaghra' through his Instagram account. He shared a teaser of the song and captioned the post saying "Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming!". Along with a lot of attention from the fans, the teaser also left the fans intrigued to see Akshay Kumar sport a red ghaghra (skirt).

Take a look at the teaser:

With only a few days until its release, the Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani starrer is already one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The makers of Good Newwz have left no stone unturned in promoting the comedy entertainer in new and quirky ways through their social media accounts. With the concept of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) at the core of the goof-up comedy, actors Akshay Kumar- Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani are all set for this hilarious yet dramatic roller coaster ride.

All about 'Good Newwz'

The story of Good Newwz revolves around Varun and Deepti Batra who have met with the realization that they need to have a child before it’s too late. Little do they know that on this reproductive journey, their fates would get tied with another couple - Honey and Monika Batra. Their clash leads to hilarious, often ridiculous situations. The Raj Mehta directorial is expected to release in theaters on December 27 this year.

