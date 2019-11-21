Good Newwz Trailer: Celebrities React To Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara Flick

The film fraternity is all praises for the trailer of the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz which is directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Yash Raj Films. Celebrities posted their reactions to this goofy comedy trailer in their socila media handles. Read to know more.

Good Newwz trailer celebrity reactions:

Hahahaha!! 🤣Loved the trailer and all the Batra’s!! So fresh and so funny! @akshaykumar sir!😂🙌🏻 Good luck to the entire team #Kareena @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara 💞 can’t wait for this goofy christmas! https://t.co/aCLUKNcGAx — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 19, 2019

This is so cool! A genuine comedy of errors after so so long! Tell me about IVF.....it’s all #GoodNewwz 👌👌👌@akshaykumar ji @karanjohar https://t.co/UGD0CkVaIF — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) November 19, 2019

Goof-up of the year 😄 👏 super funny trailer @akshaykumar paaji ! excited to see this team of actors coming together n good luck to @raj_a_mehta for his debut ! @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh #Kareena @karanjohar https://t.co/1ZYr9FfEgB — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 18, 2019

Waaaaaahhhhh looks like a roller coaster ride!!!super duper...all the best paaji🤗🤗 @akshaykumar https://t.co/rtuoo6bisX — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) November 18, 2019

Outtttttstanding trailer !!!!!!!! sundiii ...@akshaykumar this will end 2019 with a bang & being 2020 with a bigger bang- You are going to deliver a Huge Blockbuster #GoodNewwzTrailer @karanjohar amazing concept - fabulous @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara #Kareena you guys rocked it https://t.co/0OVtnO3D7d — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 18, 2019

This is so damn funny! I think this is the closest to your real funny self I have seen since years sir! Really looking forward for this one #GoodNewwzTrailer https://t.co/vJWiBnmaO8 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 18, 2019

Fire fire fire 🔥 🔥🔥 https://t.co/HhmXPUJEed — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) November 18, 2019

This looks like a good film. What a superb cast can’t wait. Great job raj and congratulations well done @ShashankKhaitan https://t.co/xTtHnEU6Ym — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 18, 2019

