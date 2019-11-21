The Debate
The Debate
Good Newwz Trailer: Celebrities React To Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara Flick

Bollywood News

Check out the celebrity reactions on the recently released trailer of Good Newwz. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good Newwz

The film fraternity is all praises for the trailer of the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz which is directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Yash Raj Films. Celebrities posted their reactions to this goofy comedy trailer in their socila media handles. Read to know more.

Also Read | Good Newwz Trailer Released! Fans React To The Goof-up Of The Year

Good Newwz trailer celebrity reactions:

 

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh | The Good Newwz Actor Has A Hearty Laugh As He Shares Memes Made On Him

 

Also Read | Inside Edge 2 Trailer Vs Good Newwz Trailer | Twitterati Compares And Reacts

Also Read | Good Newwz Trailer Is Out, And So Are The Funny Memes Based On The Scenes

 

Trailer

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
