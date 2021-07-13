'Goodbye' Schedule Wrap Up Party: Rashmika Mandanna Grooves To Amitabh Bachchan's Beat

Vikas Bahl's drama Goodbye is one of the most talked-about movies of Bollywood due to its star-studded cast including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. South Indian cinema's sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna will also be making her Bollywood entry with another three movies lined up for her. Although the release date of the movie has not been revealed yet, the movie has completed its first schedule.

Amitabh Bachchan turned DJ at Goodbye Wrap-up

To be produced under Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment, the former's official Instagram account shared pictures of the wrap-up party of the movie Goodbye. Spreading like wildfire on the internet, the images from the party showed the cast of the forthcoming movie shaking a leg with each other. DJing in the back, the veteran actor of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan sported a trendy colourful hoodie for the party.

Actor Pavail Gulati took to his Instagram to share a glimpse into the party where Bachchan can be seen cheerfully interacting with the young actor. In the caption, he wrote, 'Schedule wrap! What a beautiful night with DJ @amitabhbachchan in the house! 💥'. Touted as expression queen of the South Indian cinema, Rashmika Mandanna put her skills to use while heartily swinging with co-star Pavail Gulati. Rashmika also shared the post on her story informing her fans with the sticker, 'It's a wrap'.

Netizens react to Goodbye Wrap up party

Netizens in the comment section could not get enough of the cast enjoying a splendid time after their long shoot. Many commented about how Rashmika danced her heart out with her co-stars. The comment section was flooded with a plethora of heart and fire emojis.

Pic Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures IG

More on Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye

The duo has been teasing the fan about the movie since last year. Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie will also feature actors like Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang, Pavail Gulati, and Sahil Mehta. The 78-year-old veteran actor took to his Instagram earlier to post about his schedule for the movie informing his fans that it was the first day of shooting since the pandemic. Rashmika also shared an adorable picture with the veteran actor to share a glimpse into her upcoming movie.

IMAGE- PTI & RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

