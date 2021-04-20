Govind Namdev To Play The Character Of Nana Fadnavis In 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon'

Govind Namdev is a known face in Bollywood and has been a part of more than 120 films in his long career span. He has played a range of characters in a number of films like Wanted, where he played the role of a police commissioner, OMG! Oh My God where he essayed the role of a Godman and in movies like Bandit Queen, Prem Granth, Sarfarosh, Satya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani among many others he impeccably perfected the character of a villain.

The veteran actor will be next seen in Ramesh Thete-Aashu Trikha's periodic drama film The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. He will be playing the historical character of Nana Fadnavis in the movie that also stars Sunny Leone and Digangana Suryavanshi.

Govind Namdev to play Nana Fadnavis in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon

Talking about his role as Nana Fadnavis, Govind says, "I'm playing a historical role of Nana Fadnavis, who was a strong and wise person during the Peshwa reign. He is an advisor of the king who advises and guides him on running the kingdom and helps to take wise decisions. It is a very complex character."

The actor also talked about the opportunity of getting versatile roles in the OTT space and shared, "There's a lot of liberty on OTT as it welcomes all good subjects. Also, there is no fear of box office collection so filmmakers can easily experiment with new content. If the content is made with a good intention it definitely works well on OTT. And there is a plethora of work for those who know their skills very well whether it is actors, filmmakers, DOP or any other."

About The Battle of Bhima Koregaon movie release date

The Battle of Bhima Koregaon is scheduled to have a theatrical release in September 2021. The film promises the audience to take them back to the era of the Peshwa regime in Maharashtra that was prominent nearly two centuries ago. Art director Nitin Desai has been roped in to recreate the period.

Other than The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Govind Namdev will be also seen in Parbhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in which he will be essaying the role of a cop and will also be seen in Karthi Aaryan's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 which is slated to release in November 2021.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Govind Namdev Instagram)