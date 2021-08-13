Govinda & Shakti Kapoor Recreate Their Magic Again As Raja Babu-Nandu At Zee Comedy Show

There have been some iconic on-screen partnerships in Bollywood, right from Sholay's Jai-Veeru to Munnabhai-Circuit and this list also includes Raja Babu and Nandu. 27 years after the much-loved Raja Babu, Govinda and Shakti Kapoor came together to reprise their roles and it was a delight for audience. The duo even got emotional after their fun-filled reunion.

Govinda-Shakti Kapoor recreate popular Raja Babu-Nandu duo

The reunion took place on the sets of the upcoming reality show Zee Comedy Show. The duo had been invited as guests for the special Independence Day episode during the weekend where all 11 contestants will come together as one team and entertain audiences.

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor dressed as their popular characters, the former in kurta-pyjama and koti, while the latter donned hist trademark boxer shorts and a vest. From their comedic expressions to well-known dialogues like 'Nadhu sabka bandhu', there seems to a lot in store for fans ahead of the episode.

Raja Babu had released in 1994 and featured Govinda in the role of an uneducated youngster, born to rich parents in a village. The movie also starred Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Aroona Irani, among others. The movie was among the numerous hits that the Govinda-David Dhawan partnership delivered, including th 'No 1' series.

However, the equation turned sour in recent years and Govinda even expressed doubts on reuniting with the veteran anymore. They had last collaborated on the 2007 hit Partner.

"I am doubtful about reuniting with David Dhawan. Reason is that he made a film 'Chashme Badoor'. I had narrated the subject to him," Govinda had PTI in an interview some years back.

He added, "(But) he started making the film with someone else. I was surprised when I came to know about it."

"I called him and said, 'David, I really wanted to do our 18th or 19th film together'. He never called me back," the actor said.

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor worked together in numerous other films like Raja Babu, Ankhen, Deewana Mastana, Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Sajan Chale Sasural, Shola Aur Shabnam and Jodi No 1 and their comic timing often left audiences in splits.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.