Govinda's Daughter Reveals When The Actor Turned Into A 'real-life Coolie' For Her

Actor Govinda and his family hit the Indian Pro Music League over the weekend where they shook a leg to some of the best 90s classics. The six teams Gujrat Rockers, Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions, UP Dabbangs, Delhi Jammers and Bengal Tigers came together to fight for the winning spot as the final episode inches closer. The Partner actor danced to some of his hit songs including What is mobile number? and UP Wala Thumka.

The show became a platform for Govinda and his daughter, Tina Ahuja to share some interesting moments that they had shared with each other. Tina, who is the ambassador of the group Bengal Tigers, mentioned how her father never thought twice before doing anything to make her happy. She recalled a special moment when her father turned into a real-life Coolie or porter for her right after the movie Coolie no.1 had released.

"I remember we were abroad for some show and Coolie No.1 had just released a year ago. While shopping, I went gaga over this life-size dollhouse and dad bought it for me. But the problem was that it was massive and impossible for me to carry. So, he was the one who had to bear the pain of carrying that huge house," she shared. Ahuja explained that her father's gesture made her think of the title of the film, Coolie No.1, which had released around that time. "He might be ‘Coolie No.1’ for the world, but for me, he is my Papa who will not think twice to even become a real-life coolie for his daughter", she added.

This made Govinda emotional. The actor went onto share his own story about Tina and how his life changed once she entered it. He explained that before his daughter's birth, he would sign films without analysing them. He told the audience that at one point he had signed over 75 films. Actor Dilip Kumar had advised him to let go of, at least, 25 films leaving him with 50 films to do. "By god’s grace after Tina was born, half a dozen of those films hit the box office and became mega-hits. I think I got lucky when she came into our life," he explained. "Today, though she is my kid, she is actually the mother at home, always scolding me to do things and I love it," he said.

