Gulshan Devaiah On His Divorce With Kallirroi Tziafeta: We Had To Cut Off Something...

Gulshan Devaiah is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Guns and Gulaabs. The actor has been in the spotlight for his professional pursuits as well as developments in his personal life. Recently, he opened up about the divorce with Kallirroi Tziafeta.

Guns and Gulaabs will begin streaming from August 18.

The show stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in pivotal roles.

Gulshan Devaiah parted ways with Kallirroi Tziafeta in 2020.

Gulshan Devaiah on his divorce with Kallirroi Tziafeta

Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta's divorce didn't mark the end of their bond. The two have maintained a strong friendship despite parting ways.. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor spoke about the positive changes that an adversity, such as a divorce, can bring to one's life. He highlighted how facing challenges can lead to growth and the discovery of inner strength. He emphasised on the importance of embracing change rather than succumbing to imagined suffering

Gulshan Devaiah shares his current equation with Kallirroi Tziafeta

Addressing his bond with Kallirroi, Gulshan Devaiah compared their divorce to trimming a tree by removing a decaying branch – a necessary step to protect the core. He said that their decision to part ways didn't deter them from supporting each other. Gulshan highlighted that divorce is associated with a bitter end but pointed out that it's possible to move forward by remembering the bond that existed between two people.

"We are parents of cats. I keep saying this as we say save the tree by cutting off a rotten branch. So our divorce was that. We had to cut off something to save the tree," he said.

Describing their current equation, Gulshan said that they stand as pillars of support for each other and encourage each other daily. He shared that as "parents of cats," they continue to share a deep bond, emphasising that divorce doesn't necessarily mean the end of all communication.