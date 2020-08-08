Ex-Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena Lauds Pankaj Tripathi's Portrayal Of Her Father In Biopic

Former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena is fascinated with Pankaj Tripathi's performance as her father in her upcoming biopic film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. On August 7, Friday, she took to her Instagram and applauded the actor for his "simplistic" work. Gunjan Saxena wrote, "You nailed it... Kudos...." Actor Pankaj Tripathi was also delighted by her compliments and dropped a comment on her post. Take a look at Gunjan Saxena's Instagram post:

Gunjan Saxena lauded Pankaj Tripathi's work saying,

"Father daughter duo. Respect @pankajtripathi .. You nailed it... Kudos.... The most simplistically portrayed father daughter bonding."

Pankaj Tripathi commented on Gunjan's Instagram post and thanked her for the loving gesture. The actor commented in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "Ma'am, we have made an honest effort to recall your lived moments". Take a look at his comment below:

Gunjan reposted the video shared by Netflix on its official Instagram handle. The short clip gave a sneak peek into the journey of Jahnvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi as a father-daughter duo in the film. In this video, Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of working with Janhvi. He relates himself as her real father. During one segment, he said it is a very personal film, a personal character. He also added that Gunjan was not Janhvi Kapoor for him but he thought of her as his own daughter.

Pankaj further says that he is just like Gunjan Saxena's real father Anup Saxena. He connected his connection with his real daughter with Gunjan and her father. In this video, Anup Saxena was also introduced to the viewers. Pankaj met him and observed his body language and his behaviour. Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor's work in the film, he said she has done an amazing job and his tears in the film were real. Take a look at the entire video.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is an Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena biopic. The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma who has also contributed to the writing department. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl features Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan and Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Gunjan Saxena is the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Earlier the film was slated to be released on April 24. However, it had to avoid a theatrical release due to the coronavirus situation. The film will now premiere on Netflix on August 12.

