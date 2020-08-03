'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Soundtrack Released, Fans Quarrel Over Their Favourites

The soundtrack for Janhvi Kapoor's new movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been released on YouTube by Zee Music Company. The video features 6 songs from the movie, all sung by Arijit Singh, Jyoti Nooran, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sukhwinder Singh, Nakash Aziz, and Armaan Malik. Take a look at the video which features the entire song list and read on to know more details:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl soundtrack has been released online. For now, 6 songs are available. These songs are, Bharat Ki Beti, Asmaan Di Pari, Dori Tutt Gaiyaan, Dhoom Dhadaka, Rekha O Rekha, and Mann Ki Dori. All of the songs are composed by Amit Trivedi.

Bharat Ki Beti is sung by Arijit Singh and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. The song, sung by Arijith SIngh, is about a girl who lives freely. The next song is Asmaan Di Pari which is sung by Jyoti Nooran. The song is very lively and is noted for its catchy rhythm.

The next song is Dori Tutt Gaiyaan by Rekha Bhardwaj. The song has a melancholy tune and a modern twist to it. Rekha Bhardwaj sounds melodious in the song. The next song is Dhoom Dhadaka by Sukhwinder Singh. The song is again very festive and has a Punjabi feel to it.

Rekha O Rekha by Nakash Aziz is another memorable song from the film's soundtrack. It is noted for its groovy feel and memorable lyrics. The last song is Mann Ki Dori by Armaan Malik, which is known for its melodic touch.

Many people have commented on the video. Fans have been praising their favourite artists in the comments. Take a look at the comments for this video:

Pic Credit: Zee Music Company's Youtube

Promo Pic Credit: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

