Halloween 2022: Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Don Witch & Dracula Attire To Celebrate With Kids

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi celebrated this year's Halloween with their two kids Mehr and Guriq on October 30. The star couple donned spooky outfits as they marked the day with great zeal and enthusiasm. While the Roadies fame wore a witch costume, Bedi looked dapper as Dracula while their kids Mehr and Guriq were dressed up as Spider and pumpkin, respectively.

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi dressed up as Witch and Dracula

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Neha Dhupia dropped an adorable video from her Halloween celebration with the family. Sharing the video, she wrote in the video, "Boo .. from an upside down Dracula, a witch who came out in the day , a pumpkin who got a ride for a change and a cute little spider who is forever spinning her web #happyhalloween #calmdown."

The clip saw the family having a great time in their Halloween costumes as they groove to Selena Gomez and Rema's song Calm Down. Neha sported a white shirt and black skirt with a purple wig & a pointed black hat as she was dressed up as a witch, while Angad donned an all-black outfit in which he teamed up with a cape and fake fangs as he was playing Dracula. Mehr looked cute in a spider-theme frock and Guriq was seen sitting in his toy car. Watch the video here:

The post witnessed several reactions from the couple's fans as well as industry friends, as evident from the comments section. Saba Pataudi commented, "This is SOOO adorable #happyhalloween," while Maheep Kapoor dropped a heart.

It is pertinent to note that on Sunday, many celebrities stepped out into the city to mark Halloween. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more celebs attended a star-studded party in Mumbai.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia