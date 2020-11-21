Hansal Mehta Slams Airline For Packing Airport Shuttle Bus With No Social Distancing

Director Hansal Mehta on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to slam Indigo airlines after they packed the airport shuttle bus violating the social distancing norms amid the ongoing pandemic. Calling the disembarkation from the airline a 'nightmare', Mehta said such airlines deserve a 'shutdown'.

Tagging the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mehta wrote that the public sure 'deserved' a lockdown after such 'irresponsible' behaviour by the airline amid Coronavirus pandemic. Mehta shared a few pictures of the shuttle bus where the passengers were seen wearing face shield and masks but did not maintain social distance.

Irresponsible @IndiGo6E. Just makes announcements asking for social distancing but packs it's buses like this. Disembarkation from the airline was also a nightmare. @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray we deserve only a lockdown. And airlines like these deserve a shutdown. pic.twitter.com/JVZ5BgAkdX — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 21, 2020

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,760 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,74,455, a health department official said. With 62 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll reached 46,573, he said.

A total of 4,088 patients were discharged in the day, raising the tally of recoveries to 16,47,004, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 79,873 active cases. Mumbai city reported 1,093 fresh cases, pushing the cumulative count to 2,74,579 while the number of fatalities mounted by 17 to 10,656.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 17,74,455, new cases 5,760, death toll 46,573, discharged 16,47,004, active cases 79,873, people tested so far 1,01,20,470.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is toying with the idea of suspending train and flight operations to and from Delhi in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, a senior official said on Saturday.

This is one of the steps being considered by the state government to curb the spread of the virus, he said. "Various measures are being discussed in order to curb the virus spread in the state, and suspension of train and flight operations to and from Delhi is one of them," Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

"However, no decision has been taken so far on this," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

