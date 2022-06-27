'Happy Birthday Aai': Madhuri Dixit Wishes Mother With Special Post Featuring Unseen Pics

On Monday, Madhuri Dixit took to her social media space and extended heartfelt wishes to her mother on the latter's birthday. Sharing adorable pics, The Fame Game actor stated how grateful she is to have wonderful lessons received from her mother.

Along with the pics, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star also penned a heartfelt note for her 'Aai', calling her a 'best friend'.

Madhuri Dixit wishes her mother on birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit dropped some adorable pics featuring her mother Snehlata Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene, and her sisters too. Sharing the pics, she penned a special note for her mother which read, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s best friend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught me have been the biggest gift to me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness! #Birthday #HappyBirthday #90thBirthday #MotherDaughter."

On Snehlata Dixit's birthday, the first picture shared by Madhuri on the photo-blogging site sees her posing with her mother and husband Dr Shriram Nene as all are smiling ear to ear for a perfect click, while in the second picture her mother could be seen sitting with two adorable kids. The third picture featured her mother's solo picture and in the fourth, Madhuri and her sisters pose for a family picture.

Madhuri Dixit on the professional front

Madhuri Dixit is currently riding high on the success of her debut Netflix series The Fame Game. The series got 11.6 million views on Netflix and beat Minnal Murali, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Haseen Dillruba, Dhamaka & other shows and films.

The 55-year-old recently released her second single Tu Hai Mera and during an interview with Pinkvilla, she stated that there are multiple things pulling her away in different directions. However, she can think about taking to the director's seat once everything settles down.

The Fame Game actor had then stated, "Definitely. I would like to do that at some point. But like I say, right now I am busy with the kids. My younger one is in eleventh now, next year he will be in 12th (standard)." Dixit added that she may think of writing or directing once that clears out. "Like I say, never say never," she mentioned.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene