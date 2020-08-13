Fans Trend 'Happy Birthday Sridevi' On Twitter To Commemorate The Legendary Actor

Sridevi's birth anniversary falls on August 13 and to remember and commemorate the actor on this occasion, many fans and admirers have come online on Twitter. Fans are sharing their favourite movies to their personal favourite scenes of the actor. Twitter is also seeing a surge in the hashtag - Sridevi. Read ahead to see how fans are celebrating this occasion.

Sridevi birth anniversary: Fans take to Twitter to remember the star

On Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary, admirers of the late actor have flocked online on Twitter and are posting about how much they miss Sridevi. Most fans are tweeting - Happy Birthday Sridevi - and added the hashtag - Sridevi's birthday. Many fans and admirers are also sharing their favourite movie of the late actor and fan art. Other fans have also talked about her acting. Take a look at the tweets:

Remembering the legendary actress and one of the best actress #Sridevi garu on her birth anniversary ❤️❤️🙏🙏

We miss u mam 😞😞 and your outstanding performance to indian cinema is phenomenal 💕#HBDQueenSridevi 💕💕💕💕@RaniBobba @Smriti_uma pic.twitter.com/vXgyctjyne — Abhishek 💕 (@ABhi100099) August 13, 2020

#JhanviKapoor#Sridevi

Remember the LEGENDARY ACTRESS on her birthday

Miss U so much ❤️

U R inspiration for many actress pic.twitter.com/7gWxW6o7GK — Princess Rashmika (@Rashmikakodagu) August 13, 2020

celebrate our Indian female super star #Sridevi mam Birthday

Remembering Padmashri @SrideviBKapoor on her birthday

She's elegant,irreplaceable, powerhouse of talent ❤#HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/u7SoDznBhX — Prudhvi Pavan (@prudhvi_power1) August 13, 2020

Indian cinema's first/biggest/highest paid female megastar, our #Sridevi ma'am

who started acting at a tender age of 4 with 300 films @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor#SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/xxhfs1n3Ks — Only for❤#Srk #Rk❤ (@MounikaYanduri) August 13, 2020

Happy Birthday Sridevi Mam❤️

One of the best actress in Bollywood #Sridevi #HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/VS92uDosog — Sagar Sehgal (@SagarSe75180567) August 13, 2020

Sridevi has won many awards for her exceptional work films. The actor, who made her debut in 1967 with Tamil film Kandhan Karunai, was only 4 years old at the time and went on to play versatile roles in her lifetime. Sridevi is also regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. She was the only female actor to dominate Bollywood at a time of male domination. She won many awards like the National Film Award, Nandi Award, Tamil Nadu State Film Award, Kerala State Film Award, three Filmfare Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and more throughout her career.

She did movies in many languages that included - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English. Some of her very successful movies are Karma (1986), Nazrana (1987), Mr India (1987), Waqt Ki Awaz (1988) and Chandni (1989), to name a few. Sridevi's last movie was Mom in 2017. The movie starred Sridevi as a mother who was seeking revenge for her daughter. The movie was a commercial hit. Many fans have also mentioned her last movie in their 'Happy Birthday Sridevi' tweets.

