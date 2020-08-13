Fans Trend 'Happy Birthday Sridevi' On Twitter To Commemorate The Legendary Actor

Sridevi's birth anniversary falls on August 13 and to remember and commemorate the actor on this occasion, many fans and admirers have come online on Twitter. Fans are sharing their favourite movies to their personal favourite scenes of the actor. Twitter is also seeing a surge in the hashtag - Sridevi. Read ahead to see how fans are celebrating this occasion.
On Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary, admirers of the late actor have flocked online on Twitter and are posting about how much they miss Sridevi. Most fans are tweeting - Happy Birthday Sridevi - and added the hashtag - Sridevi's birthday. Many fans and admirers are also sharing their favourite movie of the late actor and fan art. Other fans have also talked about her acting. Take a look at the tweets:
Remembering the legendary actress and one of the best actress #Sridevi garu on her birth anniversary ❤️❤️🙏🙏— Abhishek 💕 (@ABhi100099) August 13, 2020
We miss u mam 😞😞 and your outstanding performance to indian cinema is phenomenal 💕#HBDQueenSridevi 💕💕💕💕@RaniBobba @Smriti_uma pic.twitter.com/vXgyctjyne
#JhanviKapoor#Sridevi— Princess Rashmika (@Rashmikakodagu) August 13, 2020
Remember the LEGENDARY ACTRESS on her birthday
Miss U so much ❤️
U R inspiration for many actress pic.twitter.com/7gWxW6o7GK
celebrate our Indian female super star #Sridevi mam Birthday— Prudhvi Pavan (@prudhvi_power1) August 13, 2020
Remembering Padmashri @SrideviBKapoor on her birthday
She's elegant,irreplaceable, powerhouse of talent ❤#HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/u7SoDznBhX
Indian cinema's first/biggest/highest paid female megastar, our #Sridevi ma'am— Only for❤#Srk #Rk❤ (@MounikaYanduri) August 13, 2020
who started acting at a tender age of 4 with 300 films @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor#SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/xxhfs1n3Ks
Happy Birthday Sridevi Mam❤️— Sagar Sehgal (@SagarSe75180567) August 13, 2020
One of the best actress in Bollywood #Sridevi #HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/VS92uDosog
This is how Universe shall Forever & Beyond remember our Favmost Superstar Actor #Sridevi, Vibrant & Smiling 🙏— AJ_@rjun (@Ajofficialr) August 13, 2020
She continues to Shine On in & around us Eternally 💫💫💫#HappyBirthdaySridevi #August13#SrideviLivesForever #HailSridevi#SrideviIsImmortal #SrideviForever pic.twitter.com/tCDO9bdB42
Sridevi has won many awards for her exceptional work films. The actor, who made her debut in 1967 with Tamil film Kandhan Karunai, was only 4 years old at the time and went on to play versatile roles in her lifetime. Sridevi is also regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. She was the only female actor to dominate Bollywood at a time of male domination. She won many awards like the National Film Award, Nandi Award, Tamil Nadu State Film Award, Kerala State Film Award, three Filmfare Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and more throughout her career.
She did movies in many languages that included - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English. Some of her very successful movies are Karma (1986), Nazrana (1987), Mr India (1987), Waqt Ki Awaz (1988) and Chandni (1989), to name a few. Sridevi's last movie was Mom in 2017. The movie starred Sridevi as a mother who was seeking revenge for her daughter. The movie was a commercial hit. Many fans have also mentioned her last movie in their 'Happy Birthday Sridevi' tweets.
