'Happy' Jacqueline Fernandez Meets Sri Lankan Music Sensation Yohani, Shares Pictures

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared some pictures of her with Sri Lankan music sensation Yohani, whom she met recently. A slew of pictures was shared by the latter on social media.

On Thursday, Manike Maghe Hithe cover fame Yohani has shared a string of photos with Bollywood star Jacqueline on her Instagram profile. In the photos, Jacqueline and Yohani can be seen sharing a contagious smile as they pose for the camera.

The photos show the two Sri Lankan beauties in a hilarious banter and ‘girl power’ moment. Dressed in white, Jacqueline can be seen making peace signs along with Yohani, who sported an all-black attire. In one other picture, they can be seen breaking out in uncontrollable laughter.

Sharing the pictures, Yohani wrote," #starstruck ... #SriLankan."

Quickly after, the Kick actress replied, 'So so proud of you" in the comment section.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Jacqueline also posted the same pictures on her Instagram stories. She has captioned it as, "What are we so happy about." Take a look:

Sri Lankan singer Yohani became an Internet sensation after the release of her cover, Manike Maghe Hithe. The 28-year-old singer recently made her singing debut in Bollywood with the film Shiddat. She has sung the female version of the movie’s title track composed by Manan Bhardwaj.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the work front

In terms of work, Miss Sri Lanka 2006 and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The actor has an impressive line-up of films in her kitty.

She will be seen in Bachchan Pandey which stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She has also signed up for Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Besides this, the actor will also be seen alongside John Abraham in Attack. She has another big-budget film Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

She also has an upcoming sequel to Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick. Apart from all this, the actor also performs dance numbers and appears in music albums. She was last seen in the song 'Dil De Diya' from Radhe. After Genda Phool, she featured in Badshah's music video titled Paani Paani.

(Image:Yohanimusic_Instagram)