Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Pose For Happy Picture, Latter Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Hardik Pandya recently shared a picture with Natasa Stankovic. In the picture, the duo is seen gazing into each other’s eyes. Hardik Pandya is seen standing in front of Natasa as she leans towards the door frame. Natasa Stankovic is spotted flaunting her baby bump in a white dress.

Natasa was donning a no-makeup look. Hardik Pandya kept it casual with his dressing as he wore a mesh detailed t-shirt with white bottoms. Not to miss, the golden locket with the pendant of 33 and the sunglasses that amped up his look even more. For the caption, Hardik simply used three emojis - a bouquet of flowers, heart with ribbon and a smiling face with three hearts. Natasa commented with a sparkling emoji, followed by a heart. Fans in huge number praised the picture by dropping heart and love emoticons.

Hardik Pandya's surprise for his lady-love

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic seem to be enjoying their ‘expectant’ phase as they gear up to welcome their first baby. Hardik made it special for the actor recently by bringing beautiful roses for the mother-to-be. Natasa was seemingly super impressed and also shared the pictures on Instagram.

In one of them, she is seen admiring the flowers and in another, the couple was flanked by the flowers, as they looked into each other’s eyes. Natasa was bowled by his ‘inswinger’ and wrote in her caption, “You will forever be my always”. Take a look at her post.

Hardik Pandya's question for Natasa

A few days ago, another selfie of Natasa with Hardik from the car surfaced online. The cricketer asked the mom-to-be what the secret of her glow was. She then responded that it was the pre-motherhood phase and his love. Hardik has been pampering his ladylove by learning cooking and surprising her with flowers.

Natasa Stankovic is consistent with her selfie game

While staying at home, Natasa Stankovics is entertaining her fans with several beautiful selfies. She is quite active on her social media and is seen posting pictures of her while enjoying time with her pet or having a cup of tea. She is also seen posting some throwback pictures of her old photoshoots. In the recent past, she also shared a boomerang where she was seen donning a no-makeup look and a bandana. She also posted a beautiful caption with the post. Natasa wrote, "Happiness is a choice. Life isn’t always happy. We have to have contrast to grow and realize our potential... and step into our best self. â£ï¸" (sic).

