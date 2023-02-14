Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Share FIRST PHOTOS From Their Grand Udaipur Wedding

The first photos of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic from their grand wedding in Udaipur are out on social media. The couple, who renewed their wedding vows after three years of marriage on Valentine's Day, shared pictures from their dreamy white wedding on their respective social media handles.

Check out their pictures below:





Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic married in 2020 in an intimate wedding. The couple are parents to Agastya Pandya. According to reports, Hardik and Natasa wanted to have a lavish wedding for a long time. The couple after celebrating their third anniversary six weeks ago, finally decided to have a big fat white wedding in Udaipur.

On February 13, the couple along with their family were pictured at the Mumbai airport. It is reported that the families jetted off to Udaipur for the wedding.

Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day (February 14), power couples Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty were spotted at the Mumbai airport, reportedly flying to Udaipur to attend Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's wedding.