Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Share Picture-perfect Moments From Their Sangeet Ceremony

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic treated their fans with pictures from their sangeet ceremony. The couple, who renewed their vows on Valentine's Day in a lavish white wedding also had a big fat Hindi wedding, which included pre-wedding festivities as such mehendi, sangeet and haldi. While the Internet is full of their beautiful wedding pictures, the couple on Tuesday, dropped pictures from their sangeet night in a joint Instagram post.

In the pictures, Natasa Stankovic can be seen wearing a beautiful silver lehenga, while Hardik Pandya is donning a luxurious blue kurta set with a silver-black overcoat. The duo appear to be having a lot of fun together as they are seen dancing in the pictures.

Hardik Pandya captioned the post by saying, “My dance partner for life,” as he referred to their strong bond. Check out their sangeet pictures below.

Check out the pictures below:

More about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's lavish wedding

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya had previously shared pictures from their Haldi ceremony. While Hardik Pandya twinned his look with his son Agastya Pandya as they both wore an elegant pink kurta, Natasa Stankovic wore a yellow dress with a colourful bib with crystal-embedded danglings complimenting her look.

Check out their pictures below:

About Hardik-Natasa relationship

The pair had previously tied the knot on May 31, 2020, with a private wedding ceremony. They became parents to Agastya Pandya on July 31, 2020. Since then, they’d been hoping to renew their wedding vows while having a full-fledged ceremony for it.

On Valentine’s Day, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic went to Udaipur, where they tied the knot on Valentine’s Day with a Christian wedding. Subsequently, on February 16, they had a traditional Hindu wedding.