Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Wedding: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Jet Off To Udaipur?

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic will be renewing their wedding vows in a grand affair in the presence of close family members and friends in Udaipur today (February 14). Earlier this morning, Hardik's close friend and former Team India captain Virat Kohli along with his actress-wife Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They were seemingly headed to Udaipur for Hardik and Natasa's wedding.

The couple posed for the paps. They sported a casual avatars. While Anushka sported a black sweatshirt and blue lowers teamed with a yellow cross-body bag, Virat donned a blue T-shirt paired with brown cargo pants and a green jacket.

See the photos below:

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic snapped at the airport

Ahead of their wedding in Udaipur, Hardik Pandya, and Natasa Stankovic were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their family yesterday (February 13). The couple twinned in black outfits. At the airport, the model was seen greeting her family before jetting off to Udaipur.

More about Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's relationship

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a son, Agastya the same year.

Six weeks ago, the couple completed three years of marital bliss and shared a joint Instagram post to mark their special day.