Hardik Pandya Wishes Natasa Stankovic On Birthday With Video From Udaipur Wedding

Hardik Pandya's wife, actress Natasa Stankovic turned a year older on March 4. On the special occasion, the cricketer took to social media and shared a video. The video was a montage of glimpses from their Jaipur wedding.

The couple was all smiles in the video. From grooving on the dance floor to planting kisses on each other's cheeks, the video showed it all.

The glimpses were from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi and sangeet. Hardik also added Stephen Sanchez's Until I Found You as the background song.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the cricketer wrote, "Happy birthday my baby. Love you even more with each passing day."

Take a look at the video below.

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows on February 14 this year. The couple decided to tie the knot again after being married for three years.

They had a grand wedding at The Raffles in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple had two weddings, a white wedding followed by a big fat Hindu wedding. They exchanged their wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family members.

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic reportedly met at a nightclub in Mumbai and hit it off instantly. They soon started seeing each other and went on several dates.

After spending some time together, they introduced each other to their parents and got married in May 2020. Their son Agastya was born in July the same year.