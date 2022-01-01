'Harry Potter' Reunion Special Pays Tribute To Late Actors Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory

At the reunion of the world's greatest wizards, Harry Potter cast members in the reunion special episode, left Potterheads around the world reliving the old times. From the happiness of reuniting after 10 years and reflecting on the past decade to sharing memories of working together over the course of eight films, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts managed to tug at the heartstrings of several people. In an emotional move, the cast remembered the members of the franchise who were no longer with them today.

Harry Potter pays tribute to Helen McCrory, Alan Rickman & more

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released on January 1 on HBO Max where the cast paid a tribute to the deceased members of the franchise. Tom Felton was seen getting choked up as he remembered his on-screen mother Helen McCrory who passed away at the age of 52 earlier in April after battling Cancer. She played the role of Draco Malfoy's mother Narcissa and provided valuable lessons to the actor. Getting emotional while paying her a tribute, Tom Felton stated,

''She taught me a lot. See? I can't even say it. She had this ability to sort of show such empathy in her eyes. It was a real treat to work with her." Narcissa's husband, played by Jason Isaacs, also spoke about the late actor by saying, ''I said, 'I think I've just met the best actress I've ever seen in my life. I feel lucky to have worked with her and just shared just so much frankly adolescent laughter with on the set."

On the other hand, Emma Watson who played the role of the witty and ambitious wizard Harmonie Granger, remember the late actor Alan Rickman who essayed the role of Severus Snape, She said, ''Alan Rickman never talked to me like I was a child. He always took my thoughts and opinions very seriously, which I was always very touched by.''

More on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

The 20th anniversary special is available on HBO Max for Potterheads to stream. As per the trailers and previews, the cast of the popular franchise will reminisce on their time together over the years and shares some never-heard-before anecdotes from the movie sets.

Image: Instagram/@halbaker1634/rolacorta